Beekeepers warned of ‘murder hornet’

Many of you have seen articles being released about the giant Asian hornet, Vespa mandarinia, making its way to the United States recently.

Lake Okeechobee News/UF/IFAS/Atsuo Fujimaru, Minden Pictures

GAINESVILLE — Also colloquially called “murder hornet,” this is the terrifying “face” of a giant Asian hornet, Vespa mandarinia.

Fortunately, this invasive insect has been on the radar for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for many years. Fact: There have been NO sightings or confirmed identifications here in Florida.

Beekeepers: You are our first line of defense — as a reminder, if you think you’ve spotted a giant Asian hornet (or any invasive species) in Florida, please contact your local apiary inspector or submit a sample by using the following link: fdacs.gov/…/How-to-Submit-a-Sample-for-Identifi… .

For more information about this hornet, please visit: agr.wa.gov/…/insects-pests-and-weeds/insects/hornets.

The UF Honey Bee Research and Extension Laboratory is dedicated to providing you the most up-to-date scientific information as quickly as possible. We will release information as we hear more.

Amy Wu is the Extension coordinator for the Honey Bee Research & Extension Laboratory of the Institute of Food & Agricultural Sciences, University of Florida, Gainesville.