Beck renovates church roof

MOORE HAVEN — Beck Companies, a residential and commercial services firm that operates throughout Florida, has renovated the roof of Christian Church of Moore Haven Inc. as a pro bono way of giving back to Glades County — its area of origin.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

In two days, just ahead of hurricane season, Beck Companies removed the existing screws from the metal roof of Christian Church of Moore Haven.

In two days, just ahead of hurricane season, Beck Companies removed the existing screws from the metal roof of Christian Church of Moore Haven — located on U.S. 27 — and replaced them with new, larger screws that will better maintain the roof’s quality.

Owner Derek Beck took on this renovation when his high school baseball coach reached out to him via social media about needed repairs. Beck Companies had installed a metal roof on the coach’s home several years ago, so it was the first and only roofer to be considered for the job.

Derek Beck founded Beck Construction, LLC in 2003 as a construction, home services, properties and real estate, and roofing firm, following an eight-decade-plus family legacy in Southwest Florida.

“From a single general store in Lakeport to a fully established construction, home services, properties and real estate, and roofing company, the Beck family has found countless amounts of support in Glades County and the surrounding communities,” Beck said. “It is such an honor to be able to return that gift — one project at a time — especially during a potentially vulnerable period like hurricane season.”

Beck Companies is newly headquartered at 6460 Metro Plantation Road in Fort Myers, with a satellite office at 170 Oklahoma Ave. in LaBelle. Call 239-260-4022. Online at BetterWithBeck.com, as well as on Facebook and Instagram.