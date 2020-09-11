Bars remain closed in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH — Palm Beach County bars remain closed, pursuant to Palm Beach Emergency Order 2020-024 and prior orders.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Emergency Order 2020-010 issued on Sept. 11, removes a statewide bar closure order. Palm Beach County, however, was approved to move to Phase 2 in an incremental, step-by-step approach, and bars in Palm Beach County are not permitted to open in our current Step 1 of Phase 2 and must remain closed until an additional county order is issued. The county administrator and the Board of County Commissioners are closely monitoring indicators of COVID-19 prevalence and spread in the county and will proceed with additional business openings in accordance with the recently approved Incremental Phase 2 Reopening Plan for Palm Beach County.

You can views the Palm Beach Emergency Order 2020-024 at: https://discover.pbcgov.org/PDF/COVID19/PBC-EO-24.pdf

The Incremental Phase 2 Re-opening for Palm Beach County can be viewed at: https://discover.pbcgov.org/PDF/COVID19/Outline-for-Phase-2-Re-opening.pdf