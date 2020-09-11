Bars remain closed in Palm Beach County

Sep 11th, 2020 · by · Comments:

WEST PALM BEACH — Palm Beach County bars remain closed, pursuant to Palm Beach Emergency Order 2020-024 and prior orders.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Emergency Order 2020-010 issued on Sept. 11, removes a statewide bar closure order. Palm Beach County, however, was approved to move to Phase 2 in an incremental, step-by-step approach, and bars in Palm Beach County are not permitted to open in our current Step 1 of Phase 2 and must remain closed until an additional county order is issued. The county administrator and the Board of County Commissioners are closely monitoring indicators of COVID-19 prevalence and spread in the county and will proceed with additional business openings in accordance with the recently approved Incremental Phase 2 Reopening Plan for Palm Beach County.

You can views the Palm Beach Emergency Order 2020-024 at: https://discover.pbcgov.org/PDF/COVID19/PBC-EO-24.pdf

The Incremental Phase 2 Re-opening for Palm Beach County can be viewed at: https://discover.pbcgov.org/PDF/COVID19/Outline-for-Phase-2-Re-opening.pdf

Tags: · ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie