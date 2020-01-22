Bands join in march for MLK Day

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Courtesy of Taranza Mckelvin

SOUTH BAY — Rosenwald Elementary School and Palm Beach Lakes High School band members collaborated in performing for the Dr. Martin Luther King Day Parade in South Bay on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Courtesy of Taranza Mckelvin

Some of the two schools’ band members get ready to assemble for the MLK Day parade.

