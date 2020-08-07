Baking help seniors cope during pandemic BELLE GLADE — New Hope Charities (Florida Crystals) donated many bags of rice and sugar to the West County Senior Center to offer substantial sanity-saving help to senior citizens who are facing difficulties due to the virus. Older adults in the Glades find that baking cakes, cookies and pies during the pandemic helps them experience reduced stress and much comfort while finding purpose in the kitchen.

