Bahamas relief drive in Palm Beach County this weekend

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Palm Beach County is teaming up with Tropical Shipping and Carnival Cruise Lines to collect emergency supplies this weekend for residents of The Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. This relief effort has been sanctioned by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) of the Government of The Bahamas.

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8, at the following locations in Palm Beach County:

• Lake Lytal Community Park, 3645 Gun Club Road, West Palm Beach

• Governor Lawton Chiles Park, 6541 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach

• Midwestern Communities Service Center, 200 Civic Center Way, RPB

• Gardens Branch Library, 11303 Campus Drive, Palm Beach Gardens

• Belle Glade Branch Library, 530 S. Main Street, Belle Glade

• Loula V. York Branch Library, 525 Bacom Point Road, Pahokee

NEMA-approved donated food and supplies list:

• Ready-to-eat meals,

• Tents,

• Cots,

• Hygiene kits,

• Bottled water,

• Non-perishable food items,

• Disposable cutlery,

• Watter bladders,

• Reusable water containers,

• First-Aid items,

• Portable generators,

• Chain saws,

• Plastic tarpaulins,

• Debris removal tools,

• Portable single and double burner stoves,

• Portable outdoor lamps/lights,

• Water purification kits,

• Flashlights,

• Blankets and towels,

• Insect repellent,

• Portable radios,

• Batteries,

• Portable bathroom,

• Cleaning supplies,

• Life jackets and ponchos.

No cash donations please. Monetary donations may be made through the United Way of Palm Beach County: unitedwaypbc.org/hurricane-dorian-donation.