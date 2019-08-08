Back to School Supply Drive enjoys large turnout

MOORE HAVEN — On Aug. 1, Shon Croskey, a teacher at Moore Haven Elementary School, staged her second Back to School Supply Drive. She and her cousin Tony Patrick had their first drive last year.

Ms. Croskey worked hard to make this year’s drive an even bigger success. She reached out to former and present employees along with alumni of Moore Haven, and local businesses for aid in this event.











Close to 70 letters were mailed to businesses all around the world. One multimillion dollar company reached out and donated beautiful sound quality headphones. Ms. Croskey was overwhelmed with joy and excitement because growing up in a small town, you don’t think many people would support you. She received support from everyone she made contact with. Supplies were shipped to her straight from Amazon and from various retailers. She was able to put her hands on brand new shoes, and T-shirts, that were passed out at the school supply drive. The number of kids served doubled from last year. A total of 137 students signed-in for school supplies — a huge accomplishment in Ms. Croskey’s eyes.

Ms. Croskey was asked, “Why did you decided to do this school drive?”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Shon Croskey was pleased with this year’s turnout at her annual Back to School Supply Drive.

She replied, “Growing up in a small town and having to drive so far for school supplies. I wanted to make it easier on the parents as well as trying to get the kids prepared for the upcoming school year.”

Rashondra Croskey, a Moore Haven youth, eagerly assisted with the supply drive. She is eager and willing to help the youth of Glades.

Ms. Croskey is looking to have an even bigger successful Back to School Supply Drive next year. It will be the third annual.

Who said your options are limited growing up in a small town? That’s not true. Ms. Croskey has proved that if you put your heart into it and keep God first, you can accomplish anything you want to. Ms. Croskey is “Just a Small Town Girl, with a Heart bigger than a City.”