Back to School PBC! Drive-up event Saturday

BELLE GLADE — Sponsored by the Palm Beach County Board, the Office of Community Revitalization (OCR), Youth Services, the Spirit of Giving Network, the Children’s Services Council and other community partners, Back to School PBC! will provide free school supplies and prepacked nonperishable food to students from low-income, homeless and foster families in Palm Beach County to help prepare them for the new school year.

The Back to School PBC! Drive-Up event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Palm Beach State College – Belle Glade Campus located at 1977 S.W. College Drive in Belle Glade.

Thousands of backpacks with school supplies and food boxes will be given away during this drive-up event. Participation is by invitation only, and students must be preregistered to participate. Some county commissioners and state and municipal officials will be visiting the various locations.