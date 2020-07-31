Back to School PBC! Drive-up event postponed

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Back to School PBC! Drive-Up event, originally scheduled for Aug. 1, has been postponed due to the developing Hurricane Isaias. The Office of Community Revitalization is working with partners to reschedule the event, as the safety of the staff and volunteers remains a top priority.

A new date will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.

These are the locations that will not be distributing backpacks, school supplies and food boxes on Aug. 1:

• Palm Beach State College – Glades Campus, 1977 S.W. College Drive, Belle Glade

• Palm Beach Kennel Club, 1050 N. Congress Ave., West Palm Beach

• Village Academy, 400 S.W. 12th Ave., Delray Beach

• Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center, 7187 Church St., Jupiter

• Cabana Colony Youth Center, 12180 Alternate A1A, Palm Beach Gardens

• Calvary Chapel, 10660 Sandalfoot Blvd. West, Boca Raton

For more information, please contact Houston Tate at 561-233-5303, htate@pbcgov.org, or Ruth Moguillansky at 561-233-5376, rmoguill@pbcgov.org.