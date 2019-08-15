Back-to-school initiative provides school supplies

CLEWISTON — U.S. Sugar, FPL, Hendry County Public Schools Foundation and the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office have come together to work on a back-to-school initiative, launched by The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County and its Red Apple Supplies (RAS) Program. This is an effort to serve the needs of Title 1 schools, which are schools that have been federally designated as having a high concentration of students from low income households. Since 2016, the RAS has distributed over $900,000 in free school supplies to teachers and students.

“One surefire way to keep children from falling behind in school is to make sure they are prepared with school supplies from day one,” said James Gavrilos, president and CEO of The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County. “Thousands of school-age children in our community will get the opportunity to succeed thanks to the commitment and generosity of these major employers in our region.”

Backpacks were stuffed with supplies by volunteers between Aug. 6 and 8, then delivered to nine Title 1 elementary schools within the Glades Region and Hendry County by Two Men and A Truck of Palm Beach, who have generously donated their time and equipment.

“This back-to-school initiative will have a big impact on the lives of so many families,” says James Gavrilos.

What an excellent job these organizations have done, coming together making such a positive difference for our children and our future.