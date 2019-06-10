Back to School Bash set

BELLE GLADE — Boost Mobile of Belle Glade is preparing for their sixth annual Back to School Bash. Another huge successful event is expected. They will be giving away backpacks and thousands of mixed school supplies to support the community once again and to put in their hard work and time back into their city of Belle Glade.

Come by to hang-out, have fun, enjoy the free food, free games, free give-a-ways and much more. This event will have free face painting by Carla Lewis, free haircuts by Clarence Jap Young and Belle Glade J Barber, music by DJ Anthony Lindsey mixing it up for the kids, Game Truck on Wheelz with all the latest video games, bounce house, watermelon eating contest and more fun activities for the whole family. You don’t want to miss out on this event. Several community leaders will be in attendance along with the Fire Department and Palm Beach State College.

The Boost Mobile of Belle Glade’s Back to School Bash is one of the largest back-to-school events held in the Glades area. They are grateful that God has blessed them with the opportunity to give back to their city every year and help thousands of students. They look forward to seeing smiles on all the kids and parents faces on Aug. 3.

For sponsorship or volunteer information, call Amin Mohamad at 561-449-1039 or email amin@wirelessimageinc.com; Kevin Brown at 561-261-2621; or stop by Boost Mobile located 551 S.W. 16th St., Belle Glade.