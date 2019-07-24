Back to School Bash schedule July 27

BELLE GLADE — A Back to School Bash will be held on Saturday, July 27, at the West Technical Education Center, 2625 N.W. 16th St. in Belle Glade, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Palm Beach County Back to School Bash is sponsored by the Board of County Commissioners, the Office of Community Revitalization (OCR), Friends of Foster Children and community partners. The Back to School Bash provides free school supplies, physicals, haircuts and community resources to students from low-income, homeless, and foster families in Palm Beach County to help prepare them for the new school year.

Thousands of backpacks with school supplies will be given away during this Palm Beach County event which is made possible through a countywide collaboration with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department, and more than 70 nonprofits, local businesses and funders in an effort to empower all children to succeed in school.

Students must be preregistered to participate. To register, call 561-829-4620.