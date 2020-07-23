‘Back the Blue’ rally planned for Hendry County

LABELLE — Longtime LaBelle resident Roger Alexander has been thinking about finding a way for the community to show their appreciation for law enforcement, since watching current events take off around the country. He pondered the best way to not only show support, but to eventually work to bring the community together for a conversation about respect. That’s when he came across the “Back the Blue” activism campaign.

“Back the Blue” is a project developed and managed by ACT for America that is “focused on building community support for our local police officers.”

As stated on their website, “ACT for America is the nation’s premier and most influential national security grassroots advocacy organization. With over 1,000,000 members, we stand for the protection of the United States of America, and the Western values upon which our nation was built.” It goes on to state, “National security issues transcend all traditional barriers and we stand as a magnet of unity for all Americans to come together, in pursuit of the inalienable rights enumerated by our founders … life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

The organization vehemently condemns discrimination.“We welcome all who share our beliefs, but require adherence to our Non-Discrimination and Anti-Violence Policy:

ACT for America has never, and will never, tolerate any bias, discrimination or violence against anyone, based on their religion, gender, race or political persuasion. Freedom to practice one’s religion in peace is afforded to each of us by the U.S. Constitution and we will defend it vigorously.”

Alexander has organized a “Back the Blue” rally for Hendry County on July 25, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in front of the Hendry County Courthouse. He says this is just the beginning of what he hopes will be a way of opening up communication, fostering mutual respect and bringing the community together. He extended the invitation to Black Lives Matter activists and Peaceful March for Justice participants, saying he really just wants to end the division, and hopes to find a way for everyone to work together.

One of the Peaceful March for Justice organizers, Christina DeVault, immediately responded, “We appreciate the invitation! At this time we are still avoiding and discouraging in-person gatherings as the spread of COVID continues to rise. Individuals can certainly make their own decision to attend.” DeVault added, “We hope to organize a group of community activists. Bridging the gap between LEO (Law Enforcement Officers) and the underserved is absolutely a priority and we would love to have his (Alexander’s) input moving forward. If he’d like to reach out to myself or Jennifer (Wingard) he is welcome to do so.”

Social distancing and masks are suggested for those who want to participate in the event.

For more information about the rally, contact Roger Alexander at 863-673-5747.