Attempt to locate Virginia Uvieyra-Sanchez

Virginia Uvieyra-Sanchez

OKEECHOBEE — A press release issued by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Department, it is stated that Ms. Uvieyra-Sanchez was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 12. She was last seen walking in the Basswood area of Okeechobee County on Sunday, Aug. 11, at approximately 5 a.m.

An unknown person in a gray car, possibly a Pontiac, stopped and she got into the car. The car was last seen driving west on Northwest 36th Street.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Virginia Uvieyra-Sanchez, contact the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office in reference to Case #19S20454. You may remain anonymous and contact the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

No further information to release at this time.