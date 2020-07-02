Arts4All Florida plans July celebration for 30th anniversary of ADA

FLORIDA – The Americans with Disabilities Act, (ADA) is the world’s first comprehensive declaration of equality for people with disabilities and Arts4All Florida is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in a huge way! A 30-day calendar of art-filled events are scheduled to be premiered on their Facebook page from July 1-30 daily, at 11 a m ET, showcasing the incredible impact the ADA has made in the lives of teaching artists, professional artists and students with disabilities throughout the state of Florida. The public is invited to tune in day-to-day throughout the month of July to view outstanding performances, honest and informative interviews and a bird’s eye view into the interworkings of Arts4All Florida as they have adapted to the “new normal” in educating through assistive technology.

The ADA has ensured a path to American society’s continued vitality, strength and vibrancy through the full realization of the contributions of all of its citizens. Arts4All Florida’s vision “To create a world that is universally accessible” propels the nonprofit organization forward and has sustained its successful existence for 39 years. Headquartered at the University of South Florida in the College of Education, their mission is strong and guarantees to provide, support and champion arts education and cultural experiences for and by people with disabilities.

The ADA Anniversary is a time citizens can reflect positively on a law that has made a great impact on the lives of people with disabilities in our country. Retired Hillsborough County ADA Coordinator and current Arts4All Florida’s Adult Artist Coordinator Sandy Sroka comments, “Having experienced life as a person with a disability prior to the ADA and now 30 years later, I have witnessed significant strides toward removing physical and attitudinal barriers toward integrating people with disabilities into the fabric of society. The arts have served as a catalyst to enhance that equality among us and to open a means of communication that can be appreciated by all.”

A complete list of daily events and activities can be found at arts4allflorida.org/ADAcelebration.html. Highlights include an informative interview with Tampa musician, Paul Gavin on July 5, how a Parkinson’s dance class brings new meaning to arts and fitness on July 11, a Live Dance Training with Antoine Hunter of the Urban Jazz Company on July 23 and an ADA Anniversary Musical Collaboration with Arts4All Florida Young Performers on July 26.

Please join Art4All Florida in celebrating the occasion, the enacted law and the progressive influence it has made in the arts for people of all abilities.