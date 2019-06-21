Art & Wine Walk set for Saturday; see other community happenings

VFW 10539 to host events

Big Lake VFW Post 10539, 3912 U.S. 441 S.E., will host the following events: On Friday, June 21, there will be a steak and shrimp dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. with music by Redneck Crazy Band from 7 to 11 p.m. Pubic is welcome. Pavilion will start new hours on July 1. Stop by and pick up a monthly schedule.

VFW 9528 to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The VFW Post 9528, 29012 State Road. 78, will host the following events: On Friday, June 21, the post will serve dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The menu includes grilled boneless ribeye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad, and dessert, with music by Saxman from 6 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, June 22, the VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and wings and things at 4 p.m. A full breakfast will be served on Sunday, June 23, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. by The AMVETS. The VFW Auxiliary will serve a Thanksgiving in June dinner — turkey and fixins — on Wednesday, June 26, at 5 p.m. The post will serve dinner on Friday, June 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Menu includes grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad, and dessert. Music by Mike and Cheryl, from 6 to 10 p.m. The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and wings and things at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Moose Lodge host events

Moose Lodge 1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will host the following events: On Friday, June 21, you can get hamburger or shrimp at 5 p.m. On Saturday, June 22, there will be meatloaf, potatoes, salad, rolls, and dessert at 5 p.m. with music by Double D from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, June 23, there will be breakfast from 8 to 9:45 a.m. and three-card bingo from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Legion 64 to host events

American Legion Post 64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host the following events: On Friday, June 21, wear red to get registered for a free dinner for two. The karaoke fish/fry is from 5 to 8 p.m. with a choice of fish, shrimp, or chicken in a basket for $6 or on a salad for $7, with music by D&K Karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 22, is college game day, with $9 buckets of domestic beer. Sunday, June 23, is Nascar sporting weekend with a wing special and $1 drafts. Evening bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. and the kitchen is open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 24, there will be five-card bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. with lunch being served at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, is meeting day with the Okeechobee Veterans Council meeting at 2 p.m. and food is available all day.

Bluegrass concert scheduled

Keith Bass and the Florida Bluegrass Express will be in concert at the Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., on Saturday, June 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. The concession stand will be open. For information, call 863-763-3378.

Art and Wine walk set for Saturday on Park Street

Okeechobee Main Street will host an Art and Wine Walk on Saturday, June 22 on Park Street from 4 to 7 p.m. Come and see the local artists and musicians who will be showcased at Park Street shops. For tickets, contact Okeechobee Main Street, online at okeechobeemainstreet.org.

VFW Post 10539 events set

Big Lake VFW Post 10539, 3912 U.S. 441 S.E. will hold the following events: The post will serve wings and full menu items on Sunday, June 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. Music with Deb and Wes. Tacos will be served on Monday, June 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. for $1 each. Card bingo will be held at 6 p.m. Pizza night will be held on Tuesday, June 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke with Cowboy is from 6 to 9 p.m. The kitchen will be open on Wednesday, June 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a new menu. Bar bingo will be held on Thursday, June 27, at noon. The Auxiliary will serve dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Music with Phil and Cheryl runs from 6 to 9 p.m. For information, call 863-763-2308.

Fishing tournament scheduled

The 11th annual Lake Okeechobee Airboat Association Trash Fish Tournament will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Okee-Tantie Airboat Landing, 1043 S.R. 78. Check-in is held from 8 to 9 a.m. and cast-off is at 9 a.m. For information, call Jamie Lellette at 561-718-3077 or Chad Burnsed at 561-719-2311.

CCC meeting set July 23

The Community Collaborative Council (CCC) will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 23, at the Okeechobee County School District Office, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Room 303. For information, call 863-462-5125.

Main Street Mixer set

Okeechobee Main Street’s July Mixer will be held at Brahma Bull Restaurant and Lounge, 2405 U.S. 441, on Tuesday, July 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and now includes news from around the lake every Wednesday.