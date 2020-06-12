Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

• Jessica Sagers, 40, Northeast 40th Avenue, was arrested June 5 by OCSO Deputy Brandon Greis and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Wendall Smith, 59, 25th Street, was arrested June 7 by FWC Officer J. Crosby and charged with DUI. He was released on his own recognizance.

• Montell Godwin, 27, Tallahassee, was arrested June 8 by OCSO Sgt. Aric Majere on an out of county felony arrest warrant. He is being held without bond.

• Daniel Estey, 25, Southeast 18th Terrace, was arrested June 9 by OCSO Deputy Justin White and charged with domestic battery by strangulation and false imprisonment forcibly or by threat. Bond was set at $15,000.

• Jorge Isaac Martinez, 63, Southeast 38th Avenue, was arrested June 9 by OCSO Deputy Dan Franklin and charged with aggravated battery. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Jorge Matthew Martinez, 20, Southeast 38th Avenue, was arrested June 9 by OCSO Deputy Dan Franklin and charged with domestic battery by strangulation. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Sherri Stephenson, 32, U.S. 441 Southeast was arrested June 9 by OCSO Deputy Jeremiah Camino and charged with grand theft auto. Bond was set at $5,000.

• John David Brighton, 25, Southwest 28th Street, was arrested June 10 by OCSO Deputy Kenneth Reno and charged with assault on a firefighter/EMT. Bond was set at $25,000.

