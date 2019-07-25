Army Corps of Engineers hosts direct-hire event

CLEWISTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District (USACE) is seeking some good men and women to fill multiple open positions among its South Florida staff — so many that the corps is having an unprecedented local hiring event.

The corps will host an open house in Clewiston at the USACE South Florida Operations Office “to provide information on job opportunities open to the public.” It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

There are openings with other agencies as well. The purpose of the open house is “to brief the public seeking current federal employment opportunities around the local community,” says a flier that was posted on Facebook by the Clewiston Chamber of Commerce.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Heavy equipment operator Tim Loftis at the corps of engineers’ South Florida Operations Office in Clewiston shows students some of the equipment he works with.

“This event is aimed at all job-seekers,” said Maj. Joseph Sahl, deputy commander for USACE Jacksonville District.

“We have direct hiring authority for multiple positions,” Maj. Sahl said. “We are hoping to make tentative job offers that day to qualified candidates who have interest in working for us.”

Jacksonville District offers challenging work assignments throughout Florida and Puerto Rico. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offers competitive salaries and an attractive benefits package that includes health, dental, vision, life, long-term care insurance, a three-tiered retirement plan, Thrift Savings Plan (similar to a 401(k)), flexible spending account, Employee Assistance Program, personal and sick leave days, and paid federal holidays.

The agenda for next Thursday’s event includes a 20-minute introduction and overview of the USACE’s South Florida Operations Office and the Herbert Hoover Dike rehabilitation missions. Interested adult members of the public are asked to dress appropriately; bring their resumes, which will be reviewed on the spot; and be prepared to possibly be interviewed. Those encounters will happen for the rest of the day.

USACE spokeswoman Erica Skolte said people of all ages are welcome and there is a wide variety of positions that they’re looking to hire for. On the list are these: heavy equipment operators, welders, lock and dam operators, lock and dam mechanics, electronic techs, maintenance mechanics, quality assurance workers, small craft operators and others.

The office is located at 525 Ridgelawn Road, Clewiston 33440, and the job fair will be in Classroom 525 of Building SF-2, beginning promptly at 10 a.m.