Armed robbery suspect is in custody

Leroy Sheppard

OKEECHOBEE — On July 27, 2020 at 7:10 a.m., deputies responded to the Town Star, located at 3993 Highway 710, Okeechobee, Florida. The victim reported being robbed and gave a description of the suspect and the suspect vehicle. Other responding deputies located the vehicle, at which point the suspect vehicle fled. After a brief chase, the suspect pulled over and was subsequently arrested. Leroy Sheppard, age 37, is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Armed Robbery, Fleeing & Eluding, Resisting Without Violence, Obstruction and Reckless Driving.

There was no immediate threat to the community at any time.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information to be released at this time.

This is the second armed robbery of a convenience store in the last week. The Sunoco Station on U.S. 98 was robbed on July 20. That investigation is still ongoing.