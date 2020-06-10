Area churches plan special events and services

Hendry County

CLEWISTON — Faith Lutheran Church in Clewiston, 810 Cedar St., and St. Peter’s Lutheran in Belle Glade holds live and online services on Sunday, at 10:30 a.m. Live services will be held at the Clewiston location only. Online services are on Faith Lutheran’s Facebook page. Those attending services are required to keep social distancing and wear masks. For information, call Pastor Angel Ramos at 786-398-3604.

Glades County

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — Buckhead Ridge Baptist Church, 1731 Hunter Road, will hold Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., and morning service 11 a.m. Social distancing will be in practice.

MOORE HAVEN — First United Methodist Church of Moore Haven continues online services at fumcmoorehaven.com/sermons. On June 14, the bishop will conduct the online services. Updates on changes to services may be announced at that time.

LAKEPORT — Lakeport Christian Church, 10947 S.R. 78, is open on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. for worship. Face masks are reccommended and practice social distancing for the safety of members and visitors. No plates will be passed. Offerings may be placed in the plates made available. Communion is distributed individually. You will be welcomed but there will be no handshaking.

LAKEPORT — Point of Light Fellowship Church, 15399 E. S.R. 78, is hosting Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing will be practiced. Services are also on Facebook on Sunday mornings at 10:45 a.m. and Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at www.facebook.com/PointOfLightFellowship.

MOORE HAVEN — Moore Haven Church of God of Prophecy, 399 Avenue E, is holding Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing will be observed. Hand sanitizer will be available and some masks but the public is encouraged to bring their own.

Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE — Westside Christian Church, 8082 S.R. 70 W., will host Sunday services at 10 a.m. and bible study on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Both will be live-streamed. Social distancing will be observed.

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Missionary Baptist Church, 4212 U.S. 441, will host Sunday bible school at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m. The Baptist Training Course will be on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday night worship is at 6:30 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced.

OKEECHOBEE — Northside Baptist Church, 51 N.W. 98th St., hosts Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Wednesday evening bible study begins at 6:30 p.m.

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Presbyterian Church, 312 N. Parrott Ave., is open for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. (Use the Fourth Street entrance.) Family groups may sit together, others will need to maintain social distancing.

BASINGER — Community Church of Basinger, 19836 U.S. 98 N., will host Sunday morning services at 11 a.m. and live on Facebook. No children’s church at this time.

OKEECHOBEE — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 901 S.W. Sixth Street, Okeechobee, has reopened the church building to the public. On Sundays, Mass in Spanish will be at 8 a.m. and in English at 10 a.m. Weekday Mass in English will be at 8:30 a.m. On Wednesdays and Fridays Spanish Mass will be at 7:30 p.m. On Saturdays, Mass in English will be at 4:30 p.m., and in Spanish at 7:30 p.m.. Those who attend services are asked to wear a face mask, and maintain social distancing by sitting only in spots designated by blue crosses (couples may sit together). Bathrooms will be off limits. Please do not congregate before of after Mass inside or out of the church. Services are also still available via Facebook.

OKEECHOBEE — Everglades Baptist Church is holding services on the church property across the street from the Everglades Elementary School bus loop (faces Southeast Sixth Street). Service are at 8:30 a.m. every Sunday indefinitely. Bring your own chair. Social distancing will be observed. There are no evening services until further notice.

OKEECHOBEE — Alpha Ministries at Freedom Ranch, 11655 U.S. 441 S.E., will hold Sunday services at 11 a.m. Children’s Church will not be held at this time. Pastor John Glenn. For information, call 863-763-9800; alphaministries.org; churchinthewoodsokeechobee.org; office@alphaministries.org; or visit their Facebook page. Social distancing is practiced at services.

OKEECHOBEE — Brighton Baptist Church, 24050, State Road 70 W., will hold Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. The Sunday morning preaching service is now on Facebook. The pastor is Calvin H. Fryar. For information, call 863-763-3063 or 863-447-0639.

OKEECHOBEE — First Baptist Church of Okeechobee (ROC), 401 S.W. Fourth St., will hold Sunday services at 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. Senior pastor is Mark McCarter. For information, call 863-763-2171, email mail@fbcokee.org, or visit fbcokee.org.

OKEECHOBEE — Church of Our Saviour Episcopal, 200 N.W. Third St., holds regular services on Sunday, at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. If you plan to attend you MUST call or text Jeanie at 607-759-6560 and let her know which Mass you will be attending. Masks are required and social distancing of 6 feet will be kept. The 10:30 a.m. Mass will be live recorded and shown on Facebook (churchofoursaviourokeechobee) and the drive-up communion will continue from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those not yet ready to attend in person. If you have underlying health conditions, it is advised that you do not attend the in-person services.

OKEECHOBEE — Freedom Baptist Church, 1902 S. Parrott Ave. (next to Wolfgang Jewelers), will hold Sunday morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday evening service will be held via livestream at 7 p.m. on their Facebook page. For information, call 863-447-1805 Pastor Mike Worf.

OKEECHOBEE — More 2 Life Ministries, Osceola Middle School Gym, holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. You can watch services live online at m2lministries.com. The pastor is Cary McKee. For information, call 863-467-0796.

OKEECHOBEE — Fountain of Life Church, 1302 S.W. 32nd St., holds Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m. and Bible study is held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Livestream services via their Facebook page. Pastor Dave Robertson. For information, call 863-763-8945 or 863-801-1297; email fountainoflifechurchokeechobee@gmail.com; or visit folifechurch.net.

OKEECHOBEE — North Church of God, 15949 N.W. 30th Terrace, holds Sunday services at 11 a.m. and Wednesday evening services at 7 p.m. The pastor is Don Leon. For information, call 863-634-0344.

OKEECHOBEE — Treasure Island Baptist Church, 4209 Hwy. 441 S.E., holds services on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and Sunday evening services are held at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Douglas T. Ryan. For information, call 561-541-7087 or visit treasureislandbaptistchurch.com.

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Church of the Trinity, 1857 U.S. 441, holds services on Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Youth services are held during the week.

OKEECHOBEE — Calvary Chapel of Okeechobee, 212 S. Parrott Ave. in Okeechobee, holds in-person services on Sunday at 10 a.m. Bible student will be held on Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. Zoom meeting will be held. Pastor Carlos Amador. CDC guildines will be followed including social distancing seating and masks. Temperatures will be taken at the door. For information, call 863 623-5283, email at pastorcarlos_calvary@aol.com, or visit calvaryokeechobee.org.

OKEECHOBEE — Oakview Baptist Church, 677 S.W. 32 Street, is having Sunday morning services at 9:30 a.m.

OKEECHOBEE — The Seventh Day Christian Church, 912 N.W. Park St./S.R. 70 W., invites the public to their Friday service held at 7:30 p.m. and Sabbath School is held on Saturdays at 11 a.m. Social distancing of 6 feet will be required.

Editor’s note: Add your church service updates to this list. Email information to okeenews@newszap.com or call 863-763-3134.