Are your hurricane supplies ready?

Jul 30th, 2020

The American Red Cross encourages all Floridians to keep hurricane supplies on hand during hurricane season. A a minimum, you should have the basic supplies listed below:

• Water: one gallon per person, per day (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home),
• Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home),
• Flashlight,
• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible),
• Extra batteries (Similar item available in the Red Cross Store),
• Family first aid kit,
• Medications (seven-day supply) and medical items,
• Multi-purpose tool,
• Sanitation and personal hygiene items,
• Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies),
• Cell phone with chargers,
• Family and emergency contact information,
• Extra cash,
• Emergency blankets,
• Map(s) of the area.

Consider the needs of all family members and add supplies to your kit:
• Medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc),
• Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers),
• Games and activities for children,
• Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl),
• Two-way radios,
• Extra set of car keys and house keys,
• Manual can opener.

Additional supplies to keep at home or in your survival kit based on the types of disasters common to your area:
• Whistle,
• N95 or surgical masks,
• Matches,
• Rain gear,
• Towels,
• Work gloves,
• Tools/supplies for securing your home,
• Extra clothing, hat and sturdy shoes,
• Plastic sheeting,
• Duct tape,
• Scissors,
• Household liquid bleach,
• Entertainment items,
• Blankets or sleeping bags.

