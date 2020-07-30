Are your hurricane supplies ready?

The American Red Cross encourages all Floridians to keep hurricane supplies on hand during hurricane season. A a minimum, you should have the basic supplies listed below:

• Water: one gallon per person, per day (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home),

• Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home),

• Flashlight,

• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible),

• Extra batteries,

• Family first aid kit,

• Medications (seven-day supply) and medical items,

• Multi-purpose tool,

• Sanitation and personal hygiene items,

• Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies),

• Cell phone with chargers,

• Family and emergency contact information,

• Extra cash,

• Emergency blankets,

• Map(s) of the area.

Consider the needs of all family members and add supplies to your kit:

• Medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc),

• Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers),

• Games and activities for children,

• Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl),

• Two-way radios,

• Extra set of car keys and house keys,

• Manual can opener.

Additional supplies to keep at home or in your survival kit based on the types of disasters common to your area:

• Whistle,

• N95 or surgical masks,

• Matches,

• Rain gear,

• Towels,

• Work gloves,

• Tools/supplies for securing your home,

• Extra clothing, hat and sturdy shoes,

• Plastic sheeting,

• Duct tape,

• Scissors,

• Household liquid bleach,

• Entertainment items,

• Blankets or sleeping bags.