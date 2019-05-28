Aquatic plant meeting and other Community Events

Aquatic plant management meeting Thursday

CLEWISTON — The Lake Okeechobee Aquatic Plant Interagency Task Force will meet Thursday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at the USACE South Florida Operations Office, 525 Ridgelawn Road in Clewiston.

The Interagency Task Force meeting can also be accessed by phone at 877-402-9757; Access Code: 4979126; Security Code: 1234.

Hospice Yard Sales set

OKEECHOBEE — Hospice, 317 S.E. Third Ave., will hold an End-of-Season Yard Sale Closeout on Wednesday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to noon. Get a bag of clothes for $3 and two bags for $5. Everything else is 50% off.

Artists reception planned

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Main Street’s Arts and Culture Committee will host a reception for the juried art exhibit “Picture: Okeechobee County” on Thursday, May 30, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The exhibit features the photographs of Sharon Cannon, Dacia G. Garcia, Robin L. Hayes, Judy Jones, Clayton McClure, Shirley Palmer, Janet Snow, Robyn Spardlin, Judy Throop, Joanie Tomlin, Andrew Tomlin and Edith Welling.

Moose #1753 hosts events

OKEECHOBEE — Moose Lodge #1753, 159 N.W. 36 St., will hold the following events: On Wednesday, May 29, five-card bingo will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. On Thursday, May 30, Legion Bingo will be held. Hamburger and shrimp will be served beginning at 5 p.m. On Saturday, June 1, a stuff pepper, salad, rolls and dessert dinner will be served for $7. Music by Lisa Riley from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, June 2, breakfast will be served from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Three-card bingo will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. For information, call 863-763-4954.

Church to begin a series

OKEECHOBEE — On Saturday, June 1, at 7 p.m., the Okeechobee Christian Church, 3055 S.E. 18th Terrace, will begin a preaching series. The series will attempt to compare the Christian Worldview with that of the Naturalist. Come join and bring a friend.

Praise in the Park set June 1

OKEECHOBEE — The Gathering Church will host Praise in the Park, a community worship experience, on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Flagler Park. Live music is by the First Baptist Church at the Roc, and More 2 Life Ministries. Free Admission. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. For information, call 386-590-6978.

Veterans News in Brief

Legion Post 64 hosts events

OKEECHOBEE — American Legion Post #64, 501 S.E. Second St., will hold the following events: Margaritas and tacos available on Wednesday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with music by Jay from 3 to 6 p.m. Grill will be open. Thirsty Thursday will be held May 30, with lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A fish fry will be held on Friday, May 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. Choice of fish, shrimp or chicken in a basket for $6 or on a salad for $7. Music by Ray Johnson from 6 to 9 p.m. College Game Day will be held on Saturday, June 1. Tailgate with them. Buckets of domestic beer all day for $9 each. NASCAR Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m. Bingo will be held at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Kitchen will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Five-card bingo will be held on Monday, June 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served starting at 11 a.m. Meeting Day will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at 2 p.m. with Veterans Council. Food available all day. For information, call 863-763-5309.

VFW Post 9528 hosts events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The VFW Post 9528, 29012 State Road 78 East in Buckhead Ridge will host the following events: The VFW will serve a chicken pot pie, salad, and dessert dinner on Wednesday, May 29, at 5 p.m. The post will serve dinner on Friday, May 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Menu includes grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, onion rings, salad, and dessert. Music by Dennis will run from 6 to 10 p.m. The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and wings and things at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. Proceeds benefit veteran services. For information, call 863-467-2882.

AmVets Post 200 holds events

OKEECHOBEE — Amvets Post 200, 3651 U.S. 441 S.E., Bay 6, will hold five-card bingo on Sunday, June 2, and Tuesday, June 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 863-484-8135.

Glades County

Tobacco free meeting set

MOORE HAVEN — Join the Glades County Tobacco-Free Partnership quarterly meeting on Wednesday, May 29, at 3:30 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health, 1021 Health Park Drive. For additional information, call 863-265-6055 or email Teresa.Coco@FLHealth.gov.

Teens can join Explorers

MOORE HAVEN — Sheriff David Hardin is always looking for ways to offer greater opportunities to the youth of Glades County. Sheriff Hardin is considering starting a Florida Sheriff’s Explorers’ Chapter, the Explorers will be trained in law enforcement techniques, traffic control, basic law and principles along with firearms training. If anyone between the ages of 14 and 18 is interested, please contact Leslie Smith at 863-946-1600 ext. 2100 and let her know of your interest.

Tuesday night bingo set

MOORE HAVEN — The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 101 Ave. J in Moore Haven, holds bingo on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. For information, call 863-946-1523.

