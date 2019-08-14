Appreciation Banquet to honor coach Aug. 17

Fight invasive plants

BIG CYPRESS PRESERVE — The Big Cypress Sportsman’s Alliance will host an event to fight invasive plants in the Big Cypress National Preserve on Saturday, Aug. 31. The National Park Service is giving those who love Big Cypress an opportunity to volunteer and fight melaleuca and pepper trees. This is a one-hour lesson at the welcome center. Volunteers, reserve your spot by Aug. 15. Training date is Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to noon the Big Cypress Swamp Welcome Center, 33000 Tamiami Trail E. in Ochopee. Instruction includes field observation and treatment reporting requirements along with proper and safe herbicide application. Supplies and herbicide will be provided with successful completion of the training and signing on as a volunteer. Volunteers will be authorized to cut and treat melaleuca, Brazilian pepper and Java plum within the Preserve.

Okeechobee Businesswomen’s Referral Network to meet

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Businesswomen’s Referral Network will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, at the Elk’s Lodge, 131 N.W. 36th St., just down from Rio Bravo. The normal meeting place, Lakeside Grill, is closed for August, and we will return there in September. Please bring a small exchange gift. For information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.

Appreciation Banquet to honor coach

OKEECHOBEE — An Appreciation Banquet to honor Coach Hollimon will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cowboy’s Restaurant, 202 N.E. Seventh Ave. Previous players from Coach Hollimon’s coaching sports are invited to attend the event.

Free physicals for competitors

OKEECHOBEE — If you plan to participate in the upcoming Special Olympics, you are required to have a health history completed prior to participation. For those who wish to participate, you can get a free physical at Med Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Okeechobee High School, 12800 U.S. 441. Registration for physicals must be complete by 1 p.m. Please contact Bernard Marker at 863-801-3393 or okeechobeeinfo@sofl.org. for questions or to register. The Olympic practices and games will be announced after the Med Fest.

BBQ lunch fundraiser planned

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Storm Cheer and Dance will sell BBQ pork sandwich lunches on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 3371 U.S. 441 S. Lunches will also include baked beans, coleslaw and dessert for a $10 donation. All proceeds go towards the kids competition and uniform fees. Delivery is available when ordering five or more lunches. To order ahead, call 863-697-3211.

BHR VFW 9528 to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E., will host the following events: The AMVETS Post 2001 is hosting a Poker-Boogie Run on Saturday, Aug. 17, beginning at 9 a.m. for breakfast and departure from Buckhead VFW at 10 a.m. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Moose Lodge 2417 holds benefit

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The public is invited to a benefit for Jim Wells, cancer victim, at the Moose Lodge 2417, 1016 Linda Road, on Saturday, Aug. 17, from noon to midnight. Events include raffles, silent auction, dunk tank, music and live auction. Rain or shine. Everyone is welcome.

Moose Lodge 1753 to host events

OKEECHOBEE — Moose Lodge 1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will host the following events: On Wednesday, Aug. 14, five-card bingo will be from 5 to 7 p.m. On Thursday, Aug. 15, legion bingo begins at noon. On Friday, Aug. 16, you can get hamburgers or shrimp beginning at 5 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 17, you can get corned beef and cabbage at 5 p.m. with music by Mike Wolski from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 18, breakfast is from 8 to 9:45 a.m. and three-card bingo is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Elks to host breakfast

OKEECHOBEE — Lake Okeechobee Elks, 131 N.W. 36th St., will host its Sunday morning AYCE pancake breakfast on Aug. 18, from 8 to 11 a.m. You’ll will have a choice of sausage or bacon with AYCE pancakes, juice and coffee. Adults are $6, children $3, and children under five are free. For $2 extra you can enjoy two eggs.

New St. Stephen Church hosts anniversary service

OKEECHOBEE — New St. Stephen Church, 1050 N.E. 16th Ave., is counting down the days until its 101 year anniversary. The big event is on Sunday, Aug. 18. There will be an 11 a.m. service featuring Rev. Melvin Payne and a 4 p.m. service featuring Rev. Chad Keathley. There will be a pre-service on Wednesday, Aug. 14, featuring guest speaker Rev. Titus Henderson.

Republican Party to meet

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Chapter of the Republican Party of Florida welcomes you to attend its monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Cowboy’s BBQ, 202 N.E. Seventh Ave. Arrive at 6 p.m. if you are placing a food order. Candidates for District 55 Florida House of Representatives 2020, Ned Hancock and Kaylee Tuck of Sebring, will be special speakers.

Garden Club to meet

OKEECHOBEE — The Garden Club of Okeechobee will host its monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Extension office, 458 U.S. 98.

Kay Benefit to be held

OKEECHOBEE — Tuesday, Aug. 20, American Legion, 501 S.E. Second St., will host Quarters for a Cause to benefit Michelle Kay. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and an auction will begin at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. If you would like to make a donation of an item to be raffled or give a monetary donation on behalf of Michelle, please contact Janice Pietro at 561-310-3285.

VFW 10539 to host events

OKEECHOBEE — VFW Big Lake Post 10539, 3912 U.S. 441 S.E., will host the following events: On Wednesday, Aug. 14, the kitchen is open from 5 to 7 p.m. On Thursday, Aug. 15, bar bingo is at noon and the Auxiliary dinner is from 5 to 7 p.m. On Friday, Aug. 16, there is a steak dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. with music by the Logan Brothers from 7 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 17, there will be hamburgers and hotdogs on the grill from noon to 4 p.m. with music by Bone from 2 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 18, there will be wings and menus items from 1 to 5 p.m. with music by the Hired Guns from 2 to 6 p.m. On Monday, Aug. 19, there will be $1 tacos from 5 to 7 p.m. and bar bingo is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, is pizza night from 5 to 7 p.m. with karaoke by Jay & Patty from 7 to 9 p.m.

Shrine Club hosts events

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., will present Keith Bass & the Florida Bluegrass Express on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, children under 12 free with a paid adult. There will be a 50/50 drawing and concessions will be available. Rough camping area available. A Catfish dinner will be served on Friday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Oasis Lounge. Chicken wings and other items available. Listen to live music. A spaghetti dinner will be served on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. Live music on stage for listening and dancing pleasure. Open to the public. Smoke free building. For information, call 863-763-3378.

VFW 4423 to host events

OKEECHOBEE — VFW Post 4423, 300 N.W. Fourth St., will host the following events: On Friday, Aug. 16, bingo is at 1 p.m. and the Wayne Purvis Band will perform at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 17, bingo is at 1 p.m. and AmVets poker run is at noon. The kitchen will be open for bingo. On Sunday, Aug. 18, there will be a rib and chicken dinner at 1 p.m. Last stop for poker run is at 2 p.m. Jake Hair band will perform at 2 p.m. On Monday, Aug. 19, quarter bingo is from 2 to 4 p.m. On Tuesday, Aug. 20, bingo is at 6 p.m.

Democrats to meet

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Democrats welcome you to the monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Beef O’Brady’s, 608 S. Parrott Ave.

Friends of NRA host event

OKEECHOBEE — Join the Friends of the NRA on Aug. 23, 6 p.m. at the KOA Convention Center for a night of auctions, raffles, games, and dinner as they work together to ensure the future of shooting sports. Friends of NRA is an exciting grassroots fundraising program that fosters community involvement, raises funds, and gives 100% of the net proceeds to qualified local, state, and national programs through a grant process. Friends of NRA is a 501©3 not for profit organization, and events are open to anyone that has an interest in helping to support and secure Second Amendment rights, and to foster shooting and hunting traditions for the next generation. If you would like more information about tickets or table sponsorship opportunities, or if you have an item or service to donate for auction, please contact a local committee member: Jeff Sumner 863-634-9474 jsumner1971@gmail.com , or Carrie Muldoon (863)634-8678 6.8cmuldoon@gmail.com. You may also visit the FNRA website to purchase tickets: WWW.FRIENDSOFNRA.ORG.

Burger & bike event planned

OKEECHOBEE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee will host its Boots, Burgers, and Bikes event on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at C. Scott Driver Park, 10100 S.R. 78 W. There will be food, games, raffles, a drive-in bike show, and the “Best Burger in Okeechobee” contest for local restaurants and vendors to participate. Tickets are $25, children 5 to 12 are $5, and children four and under are free. For information, visit www.bbbsbigs.org or call 772-466-8535. All proceeds go to enhance the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee programs.

BHR VFW 9528 to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E., will host the following events: On Sunday, Aug.18, a full breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. by The Sons of AMVETS. On Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. the Ladies AMVETS will serve a chicken, yellow rice, pickled beets, and dessert dinner. On Friday, Aug. 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the post will serve dinner. Menu will include grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad, and dessert. Music by Gerry Harmon will be from 6 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 24, the VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and dinner at 4 p.m. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services.

Okeechobee Community Theatre has casting call

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee Community Theatre will host a casting call for the play “See How They Run” on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Freshman Campus Auditorium, 610 S.W. Second Ave. Actors and behind-the-scenes crews are all needed and no experience is necessary; just stop by with your talents and a willingness to learn. For more information online, go to www.OkeechobeeCommunityTheatre.com.

Community Collaborative Council meets Aug. 27

OKEECHOBEE — Community Collaborative Council (CCC) will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m., at the Okeechobee County School District Office, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Room 303.

OCSO hosts Narcan lecture

OKEECHOBEE — A Narcan education lecture and hands-on class will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Indian River State College, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave. Free event. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/narcan-education-saving-a-community-one-person-at-a-time-tickets-65935830845.

Caregiver conference set

OKEECHOBEE — A Fearless Caregiver Conference will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Indian River State College Williamson Conference Center, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave. Conference host Gary Barg, Editor-in-Chief of Today’s Caregiver magazine, will cover topics to help caregivers to find money, support and resources you need now. Limited free tickets for family caregivers. Register at CAREGIVER.COM or call 954-362-8126.

SKYWARN spotter class set

OKEECHOBEE — A SKYWARN weather spotter class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Okeechobee County Emergency Operations Center, 707 N.W. Sixth St. Preregistration is required. To register or information visit, skywarn-okeechobee-basic-100519.eventbrite.com.; or contact Mitch Smeykal, Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management at 863-763-3212.