Annual Sugar Festival kicks off March 15

CLEWISTON — The Sugar Festival celebrates the region’s annual sugarcane harvest and the importance of sugarcane in Glades-area communities and Florida’s agricultural industry. This is a free event.

The Sugar Festival kicks off with the Majesty of Rock concert on Friday, March 15, from 7 to 10 p.m., featuring the music of Journey and Styx at the Civic Park.

Below is the Saturday, March 16, schedule of events featuring the Jeremy Bowman Band, Phil Vassar, Gretchen Wilson and Brothers Osborne.

• 8 a.m. — 5K Race starts

• 8 a.m. — Mixed doubles pickle ball tournament at tennis courts

• 10:30 a.m. — Local opening ceremonies at main stage

• 11 a.m. — Antique Tractor Crank Up Session #1

• 11:40 — Country Rhythm Cloggers at annex stage

• 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. — Jeremy Bowman Band at main stage

• 1 p.m. — Round Robin Pickle Ball Tournament at tennis courts

• 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. — Alligator Show at Library Park

• 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. — Phil Vassar at main stage

• 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. — Antique Tractor Crank Up Session #2

• 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. — Gretchen Wilson at main stage

• 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. — Brothers Osborne at main stage

Festivities includes free kids park, car show, vintage tractor display, arts and crafts, food, Candy Shoppe, Sweet Taste Contest, lots of rides, golf tournament, Sugar Fest 5K Run, “Rod Run” Car Show and much more!

Food vendors will offer everything from Indian fry bread and swamp cabbage to old classics such as burgers and BBQ.