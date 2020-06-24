An arrest is made in fatal accident

OKEECHOBEE — Daylon Sam Youngblood, 28, of Okeechobee, was charged with negligent vehicular homicide and with DUI by FHP Sergeant Matthew Gallagher and Corporal Richard Ramos. The charges came about after his pickup truck reportedly crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming pickup truck on SR-710 near SE 52nd Street on June 20 at approximately 5:20 p.m.

Daylon Youngblood


The driver of the second vehicle was a 20-year-old Okeechobee man. He died in the crash. A 1-year-old female passenger in the second vehicle was critically injured. A 24-year-old female passenger in the same vehicle was seriously injured as well.


Youngblood was seriously injured and was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he was taken into custody three days later, on June 23. He was given the opportunity to be taken directly to the Okeechobee County Jail rather than the Saint Lucie County Jail, and he chose this option. Bond was set at $5,200,000.00

