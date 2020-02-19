American Red Cross responds to home fire in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE — On the night of Tuesday, Feb. 18, local American Red Cross volunteers from Florida’s Coast to Heartland Chapter responded to a home fire on Northeast 10th Lane in Okeechobee.

Red Cross volunteers of the Disaster Action Team were on scene to help coordinate emergency aid to those affected. Fire officials say ten people were impacted by the blaze, including eight children.

The Red Cross provided comfort kits, direct client assistance and recovery planning to the families to meet their disaster-caused needs.

Every eight minutes, the Red Cross responds to a disaster in the community. That’s why the American Red Cross launched the nationwide Home Fire Campaign in 2014 which aims to reduce home fire deaths and injuries by 25 percent.

What people can do:

• Make a financial donation to their local Red Cross to help people affected by home fires and other disasters in the United States and around the world. Visit redcross.org/donate.

• Visit redcross.org/homefires to find out how to protect themselves and their homes from fire.

• Become a Red Cross volunteer by applying at redcross.org/sflvolunteer.

• Download the Red Cross Emergency App by visiting redcross.org/apps or texting ‘GETEMERGENCY’ to 90999. This all-inclusive app combines more than 35 emergency alerts to help keep the user safe. The Monster Guard mobile app is specially designed for kids, teaching them to prepare for emergencies at home by playing an engaging game.