Amendment 4 Bus Tour partners with NFL retiree Anquan Boldin for Turkey Giveaway and Voter Registration Drive

PAHOKEE — On Monday, Nov. 25, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC), as part of its Amendment 4 bus tour, will conduct voter registration efforts at NFL retiree Anquan Boldin’s Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway through his Q81 Foundation. The group will register voters while Boldin hands out turkeys for the upcoming holiday. Additionally FRRC will connect returning citizens who owe fines and fees to pathways to voter registration eligibility. This event will take place at the Anquan Boldin Stadium, Pahokee High School, 900 Larrimore Road in Pahokee, at 4 p.m.

Boldin is an advocate of voter registration for returning citizens and co-founder of the Players Coalition, which was formed by athletes dedicated to criminal justice reform and racial equality. Boldin previously partnered with FRRC in April 2018 for a career workshop that assisted returning citizens with expungement and voter registration.

The bus tour aims to break down voter registration barriers for returning citizens a year after FRRC advocated tirelessly on behalf of all returning citizens in the state of Florida. The tour, which began in Orlando on Saturday, Nov. 2, will engage, educate and register returning citizens to vote in anticipation of the 2020 presidential election.

FRRC was instrumental in the passing of Amendment 4, which ended the lifetime ban on voting for individuals with a felony conviction, impacting approximately 1.4 million Floridians. Now, FRRC is working to raise awareness for its Fines and Fees Fund, which provides assistance to formerly convicted persons who encounter financial barriers during voter orientation.