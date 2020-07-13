Alleged intruder is shot

OKEECHOBEE — On Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 8:09 am, deputies responded to 4335 U.S. Highway 441 Southeast in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, Okeechobee County Fire Rescue (OCFR) was providing medical care to a white male on the ground behind a Gray 2013 Dodge pickup truck in the front yard of the residence.



Deputies were informed by the resident, his firearm was sitting on the truck bed of his vehicle (White 1993 Chevrolet) pickup truck. He indicated he shot an intruder because he entered his residence and was confrontational. His girlfriend woke him up for an intruder inside the residence. He retrieved his AK-47 and followed the intruder out of the residence. Once outside, the intruder ran to his vehicle and retrieved a firearm, a black AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifle. The intruder positioned his firearm toward him at which point he stated he was in fear for his life and fired multiple shots at him. The intruder was hit by gunfire and fell on the ground near the driver’s side door leaving his firearm in the doorjamb. After the intruder fell to the ground, he rendered first aid by applying a ratchet strap to his leg to prevent further bleeding.

The man that was shot was transported by OCFR to Nubbins Slough, 6400 Block of U.S. Highway 441 Southeast, met with the airvac helicopter and flown to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

The resident sustained no injuries. The intruder continues with medical treatment.



The time delay for this release is because the sheriff’s office waited for the man that was shot’s medical condition to improve so a statement could be taken at which time he chose not to make a statement.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information to release at this time