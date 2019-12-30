Airport weather observation system upgrade planned

Dec 30th, 2019 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County plans to use grant funding to upgrade the weather observation system at the county airport.

At their Dec. 26 meeting, the county commissioners authorized the chairman to execute the Public Transportation Grant Agreement (PTGA) between Okeechobee County and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for the Okeechobee County Airport Navaid improvement.

The county commission approved up to a $50,000 Airport Capital Improvement expenditure for fiscal year 2020-21 with funds provided from FDOT District One Aviation Department PTGA for a 10% match to the FAA portion anticipated to be received in September 2020.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) portion is 90 percent of the $400,000 project.

According to the staff report, this project will upgrade the automated weather observation system (AWOS) with a new AWOS III. The current system is well beyond its useful life, with the maintenance and operation expenses averaging approximately $11,000 a year over the last six years due to several equipment failures.

The AWOS provides pilots with a number of weather observations in real time including:
• Altitude of various cloud layers;
• Precipitation;
• Lightning detection;
• Temperature and dewpoint;
• Wind speed and direction;
• Visibility;
• Altimeter setting;
• Density altitude; and,
• Additional airport remarks as needed (such as important notices to pilots).

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie