Airglades program planned

CLEWISTON — The Clewiston Chamber of Commerce is hosting another informational session this week to be conducted by executives of Airglades International Airport LLC — and it will be the first one in quite some time.

AIA LLC is the investors’ consortium that is taking the airport west of Clewiston private in a partnership with Hendry County, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Florida Department of Transportation. This has been in the works for almost a decade. AIA executives and county officials say final state and federal approval of the new operating arrangement for the airport is imminent, and construction will begin within several months. The Hendry County Board was to consider an updated final agreement with AIA LLC at its meeting on Tuesday night in Clewiston.

The chamber event will take place Thursday evening, Aug. 15, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Clewiston Country Club. Anyone wishing to attend needs to contact the Chamber of Commerce immediately because RSVPs are required by close of business Wednesday. Chamber Executive Director Hilary Hyslope said there is room for only about 100 people in the country club meeting room.

“It will be just a general update,” she said Monday. “It is an RSVP event; we do have to know that they’re coming. But we’ve had a pretty good response thus far.”

In other Clewiston business news:

• The Chamber of Commerce social this week was to be staged at Everglades Federal Credit Union, 1099 W. Ventura Ave. “They’ve recently done this renovation and expansion, and they’re anxious to show it off to the public,” Ms. Hyslope said. Look for more on that in these pages soon.

• The city has a new addition that is the first of its kind in Clewiston. Heather Wynnik has opened Your CBD Store Clewiston, “the first and only dedicated CBD store selling hemp products here,” she said. It is at 876 W. Sugarland Highway, Suite 1C, Clewiston 33440. “Most of our customers are looking for alternatives to prescription drugs and many are elderly,” Ms. Wynnik said. Go online to clewiston311.CBDrx4u.com to learn more.

