Adult Drug Court services change

LABELLE — Adult Drug Court, re-established in Hendry County on July 1, 2018, has contracted with TLS Consulting to provide professional alcohol and drug treatment services for participants, the 20th Judicial Circuit’s administrative office has announced.

TLS Consulting is experienced with providing substance abuse treatment services; the firm currently provides treatment services for the Lee County Drug Court.

Research shows that drug courts work. Treatment courts help not only participants but also the whole community. Drug court programs have proven to help break the cycle of addiction in individuals with alcohol and drug problems and help them become productive members of society.

Adult Felony Drug Court is a multi-phase diversion program offered in lieu of incarceration. Nonviolent offenders who have committed crimes related to their substance abuse or dependency, and who qualify, may choose to receive specialized outpatient substance abuse services, stay in recovery and become productive members of society. The program typically takes 12 to 19 months to complete.