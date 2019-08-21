Adult classes in Clewiston and Montura

LABELLE — Did you know that the Hendry County School District offers adult education classes that can lead to a person learning a skilled trade and earning good money? You could get information about Hendry County Schools Adult Education’s offerings of classes and programs starting this week. Call the office at 863-983-1511 for enrollment information or visit the website at Hendryadultlearning.org. Classes offered in LaBelle, Montura and Clewiston: welding, industrial mechanics, forklift certification, 911 telecommunications, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA); security guard Class D certification, General Education Development (GED), and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL).