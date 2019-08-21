Adult classes in Clewiston and Montura LABELLE — Did you know that the Hendry County School District offers adult education classes that can lead to a person learning a skilled trade and earning good money? You could get information about Hendry County Schools Adult Education’s offerings of classes and programs starting this week. Call the office at 863-983-1511 for enrollment information or visit the website at Hendryadultlearning.org. Classes offered in LaBelle, Montura and Clewiston: welding, industrial mechanics, forklift certification, 911 telecommunications, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA); security guard Class D certification, General Education Development (GED), and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL).

Related

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.