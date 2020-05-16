‘Adopt-a-Senior’ to celebrate Class of 2020

PALM BEACH COUNTY — A young lady who is to graduate from a county high school this month has started a Facebook group geared toward uplifting graduating seniors in Palm Beach County, inviting the community to participate in providing moral support and encouragement during this coronavirus pandemic.

Kanedria Boldin, a senior at Royal Palm Beach High School, could have never imagined that her page would attract over 1,500 people in one day. Here is what she posted that led to her amazing, extraordinary accomplishments.

“Due to the circumstances of high school seniors missing out on their senior activities, we have come to the decision as a community to acknowledge and uplift seniors in this tough time by adopting a Palm Beach County senior. ‘Adopting a Senior’ is your opportunity to gift seniors with gifts of encouragement! Whether it’s a gift basket, college gear or even essential items for their dorm room, it will help fill their spirits!

“How to become a senior adopter?

“It’s simple, once you have found a senior, just send us a message and we’ll get you in contact with the senior’s parent.

“How to get adopted?

“To become adopted, post on the ‘Adopt A Palm Beach County High School Senior’ Facebook group your full name, appropriate pictures, what college you will be attending, your major, what career you would like to pursue, your achievements, extracurricular activities and your personal story.

“In the comments of each senior please feel free to congratulate and speak encouraging words to them!

“Seniors who participate will get the opportunity to win a scholarship!”

She started off the string by telling her own story:

“I am Ka’Nedria Boldin and I attend Royal Palm Beach Community High School in Royal Palm Beach. Throughout my four years of high school, I participated in the Medical Sciences Academy, and upon graduating high school I will receive a total of eight certifications. Growing up I made a promise to myself to work hard and excel in my academics, so I can attend the college of my choice! I’ve received acceptance letters to schools such as Louisiana State University (LSU), Xavier University of New Orleans, Howard University, Tuskegee University, Norfolk State University and more! I’ve also earned the opportunity to attend any college in Florida, to pursue a degree in political science in pursuit of a career in politics!

“Throughout my four years I have been very active in clubs and organizations within my a community. Currently I’m a member of The National Honor Society, Science National Honor society (recording secretary), National Achievers Society, Reaching Greater Heights (founder/president), Ladies of Futurity (assistant secretary), Black Student Union (treasurer), Women of Tomorrow, Daughters of Prosperity (president), Key Club, Best Buddies, Student Working Against Tobacco, Students Against Destructive Decisions, My Fair Ladies, Empowher Leadership Academy, Youth Delta Gems and Health Occupation students of America, obtaining over 1,000 community service hours. I’m also currently serving as the Youth Director of Christian Education at Harvest AME Church, where I am a part of the YPD, (Young People’s Division), Media Ministry and Health Initiative.”