Adopt a senior pet free this month at PBC Animal Care and Control

WEST PALM BEACH — November is national Adopt-a-Senior-Pet month, and Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control has an abundance of pets looking for loving homes and warm laps to lay on. To help celebrate, the shelter will be offering free adoptions for all dogs and cats age five years and older.

Giving a second chance to an older pet can be equally, if not more, rewarding than raising a young puppy or kitten. Older pets are usually calmer and quieter, and require less exercise than their younger counterparts. They are past the stages of chewing shoes, scratching furniture and having accidents in the house. When adopting a senior pet, “what you see is what you get.” A new owner will almost immediately be aware of the pet’s behavior, size and energy needs, no surprises!

Those who are ready to open their hearts and homes to a senior pet can visit the shelter located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike.

Adoption Hours:

• Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Help save a life and adopt a shelter pet. For more information, please call 561-233-1200 during business hours, or visit the website, www.pbcgov.com/animal