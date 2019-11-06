A 1928 Okeechobee Hurricane survivor

  • Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Courtesy of Lake O Alliance
“Moving Day”: In 1928, after the Okeechobee Hurricane devastated the Glades and took thousands of people’s lives south of the lake, the few homes on the south shore of Lake O that survived the storm were moved to safer areas. These photos were shared with the Lake O Alliance by a local family in Clewiston of their house a few months after the devastating hurricane, being moved from the southern edge of the lake to a half a mile away, where it still sits today (second picture). For the family, their home is a constant reminder of how critical water management and flood control are all over the world, especially in South Florida.

