74 year old man is Okeechobee County’s third COVID-19 positive

OKEECHOBEE – A 74 year old man is the third person in Okeechobee County to test positive for the COVID-19 virus. He has been hospitalized. He is listed as a “non resident” on the Florida Department of Health dash board.

The first positive, a 41 year old man, has an Okeechobee address, but was tested in Tampa and is self isolating there.

The second positive, a 33 year old woman, is self isolating in Okeechobee.

As of Saturday, 100 Okeecobee County residents have been tested for the virus, with 95 negative results and 2 tests pending.

Commercial labs also started testing in Okeechobee County last week. Those numbers will not be reported to the Florida Department of Health until the results are known so those numbers are not included in “pending” cases.

For the counties around Lake Okeechobee:

• Highlands County has 30 cases ranging in age from 0 to 85.

• Glades County has four confirmed cases, ranging in age from 30 to 89. One person has died, three are hospitalized.

• Hendry County has six cases, ranging in age from 28 to 70. Two are hospitalized.

• Palm Beach County has 954 cases, ranging in age from 0 to 99. Palm Beach County has 35 deaths and 149 hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

• Martin County has 53 cases, ranging in age from 20 to 84 with 11 hospitalizations.

• St. Lucie County has 76 cases, ranging in age from 18 to 95, with 3 deaths and 24 hospitalizations.