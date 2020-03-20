OKEECHOBEE — A 59-year-old Palm Bay woman was killed in a head-on crash on State Road 70, west of N.W. 38th Terrace, in Okeechobee County on March 19.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, on March 19 around 6:25 a.m., the Palm Bay man (whose name was not released by FHP) was driving a 2019 Chevy Impala eastbound on State Road 70. Zachary Voss, 26, of Okeechobee, was driving a 2000 Ford F150 westbound on SR 70.

The Impala crossed the center line into the westbound lane and collided with the F150, according to the FHP report.

The Impala traveled off the roadway onto the north grass shoulder and came to final rest facing southwest. The F-150 rotated clockwise and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side facing northeast in the westbound lane.

The driver of the Impala was ejected from the vehicle.

According to the report, the driver of the Impala died at the accident scene. Mr. Voss is hospitalized in serious condition.

The crash is under investigation by FHP.