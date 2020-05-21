4-H offers ‘virtual’ camping fun

While traditional 4-H camping experiences are not possible this summer due to the COVID-19 virus concerns, the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Services (UF/IFAS) will still provide some summer fun.

County Camp Nights will provide an opportunity for counties to gather in a virtual setting and participate in traditional camp activities. The three 4-H camp facilities — Cherry Lake, Cloverleaf and Timpoochee — will each host a county camp night for each week, starting June 4 and ending on July 16.

Campers will use Zoom for online program delivery. During their time together, campers will have an opportunity to introduce themselves, get reacquainted with the director and facility, play a virtual game of Dutch Auction and participate in activities tailored to their interests.

The online camps are open to youth ages 8 to 18. A variety of programs are available for different age groups. Cloverbud Adventures are for ages 5-7; Junior Adventures are for ages 8-10; Intermediate Adventures for ages 11-13; and Senior Adventures for ages 14-18.

Youth will participate online, at home and in their community. The website advises, “All online participation involving livestock, horses, archery/shooting sports, heavy lifting and the use of machinery may require the assistance of parent or guardian. Use appropriate safety measures.”

Registration is open now. Registration closes seven days before each program. Programs start each night at 6:30 p.m.

To register, go online to: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdgDsgHmp5voCWLFY45AMJSYEag50cgk8ZILeK7J69406hVTw/viewform.

County Camp Night dates and county assignments are:

June 4

• Cherry Lake: Gadsden, Leon;

• Cloverleaf: Charlotte, Desoto, Hillsborough, Polk, Pasco, Pinellas;

• Timpoochee: Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa.

June 11

• Cherry Lake: Lafayette, Madison, Taylor;

• Cloverleaf: Collier, Lee, Monroe;

• Timpoochee: Walton, Holmes.

June 18

• Cherry Lake: Alachua, Citrus, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy;

• Cloverleaf: Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Indian River, Okeechobee, Seminole Tribe;

• Timpoochee: Washington, Jackson, Calhoun, Liberty.

June 25

• Cherry Lake: Jefferson;

•Cloverleaf: Broward, Brevard, Martin, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Sarasota.

July 2:

• Cherry Lake: Clay, Flagler, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns;

• Cloverleaf: Highlands, Hernando, Sumter.

July 9

• Cherry Lake: Bradford, Duval, Nassau;

• Cloverleaf: Manatee;

• Timpoochee: Bay, Franklin, Gulf, Wakulla.

July 16

• Cherry Lake: Columbia, Hamilton, Suwannee, Union, Baker;

• Cloverleaf: Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia.

For more information, contact your county extension agent:

• Okeechobee County – 863-763-6469;

• Hendry County – 863-674-4092;

• Glades County – 863-946-0309;

• Palm Beach County – 561-233-1700.