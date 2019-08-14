4-H clubs ready for new school year

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Palm Beach County 4-H Clubs offer a variety of activities and programs for the 2019-2020 school year.

“Our new 4-H year begins Sept. 1, so there may be some changes to this list as the clubs renew,” explained Noelle Guay, Palm Beach County 4-H extension agent. “We just hired a new 4-H agent, Daniel Gonzalez, who will be based in Belle Glade and working to expand 4-H’s reach into Belle Glade, Canal Point, South Bay and Pahokee. As he grows within his position, new clubs and 4-H opportunities will arise.”

Families interested in 4-H can call the extension office at 561-233-1731 or email fourh@pbcgov.org to inquire and leave their information.

The 4-H calendar for the year includes:

• Dec. 7, 2019: South Florida Fair 4-H Food Exhibit Judging;

• Jan. 11, 2020: South Florida Fair 4-H General Exhibit Fair Judging;

• April 4, 2020: 4-H County Events (Public Speaking/Demonstrations/Illustrated Talks Competition and Judging);

• June 8-11, 2020: 4-H Make-It Camp; and,

• July 12-17, 2020: 4-H Marine Science Camp.

Current 4-H clubs in Palm Beach County:

Belle Glade Youth Empowerment Center

This club for youth in grades 6-12 focuses on healthy living, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), and workforce development

The club meets on Thursdays from 4:30-6 p.m. at 227 S.W. 6th St., Belle Glade.

This club is accepting new members.

Nature Club

Age group: 5-11

The Palm Beach County 4-H Nature Club engages youth in outdoor nature-focused exploration, discovery, play, crafts, conservation, and learning. The club also provides youth opportunities to learn in and about the natural world around them and aims to help them appreciate the natural world and become future stewards for the environment.

The club meets the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. at the PBC Extension Office, 559 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL. The club is accepting new members.

Boynton S.T.E.A.M. Kids Club

In the 2019-2020 4-H Year, the S.T.E.A.M. Club will build battling Sumo robots. Please visit boyntonsteam.org for the current meeting schedule. The club meets at Hacklab North Boynton, 3491 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33426. The club is currently full, but guests are always welcome.

Helpful Hearts 4-H Club

Helpful Hearts is a sewing, woodworking, arts and crafts, cooking and life skills club. It meets on Saturdays semi-monthly from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Adler Residence, 1029 Ardmore Rd., West Palm Beach, FL 33401. This club currently has a waiting list.

Muck Kids

The Muck Kids group is focused on livestock, primarily beef breeding, market swine, market steer. Members complete beef breeding programs and market animal projects, record keeping and workbook completion required along with owning and raising the animals for farm to table production. This club meets on the fourth Friday of the month at the Livestock arena, 3138 A Road, Loxahatchee. The club is not currently taking new members. Please contact the club for special exceptions.

O.W.L. Club

The O.W.L. Club is about community service in all forms for living things. They meet on the third Saturday of the month at varying locations for activities such as beach cleanups. The club is accepting new members from 6th to 12th grades who are willing to travel.

So Creative

So Creative members are learning and practicing archery skills. Members are a mix of kids, ages (as of Sept. 1, 2018) 8 to 17, who’ve never held a bow prior to joining us and those with considerable experience in archery. So Creative offers kids the chance to learn archery from the basic range rules and equipment to some history, care for the equipment. They work on improving form and technique, and offer lots of practice and some fun games. Meetings begin with instruction and warm-up exercises and generally include target practice. Students also gain improved confidence, social experiences, and more. This club is on hiatus until spring.

Loxahatchee Growers

Loxahatchee growers is a poultry club that meets every other Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Acreage Library and Park, 17875 93rd Road North Loxahatchee. The club is accepting new members.

Heavenly Horses

This horse club is open to youth ages 8 and over. The emphasis of club is on equine selection, nutrition, management, riding, recreation, fun, and horsemanship. Horseback riding provides an outdoor sports fitness program for physical, personal, and emotional development, including confidence building. The sport can develop into a lifelong hobby or business. Projects are available for youth owning or having access to horses, and some availability to lease a horse. The club meets in Loxahatchee. This club is accepting new members.

West Pines 4-H Club

West Pines 4-H Club is a horse club open to youth ages 8 and over. The emphasis of club is on equine selection, nutrition, management, riding, recreation, fun, and horsemanship. Horseback riding provides an outdoor sports fitness program for physical, personal, and emotional development, including confidence building. The sport can develop into a life-long hobby or business. Projects are available for youth owning or having access to horses, and some availability to lease a horse. The club meets in West Palm Beach. This club is accepting new members.

Rockin’ Clovers Club

This horse club is open to youth ages 8 and over. The emphasis of club is on equine selection, nutrition, management, riding, recreation, fun, and horsemanship. Horseback riding provides an outdoor sports fitness program for physical, personal, and emotional development, including confidence building. The sport can develop into a life-long hobby or business. Projects are available for youth owning or having access to horses, and some availability to lease a horse.

Mini Horse Club at the Good Earth Farm

This club is open to 4-Hers age 8 and older. Cloverbuds (ages 5-7) may participate as well, however, they are required to have parental supervision. Club members learn how to care for miniature horses, and how to jump, show, dress up the minis. They also help with Animal Assisted Therapy with miniature horses.

Club members also learn parakeet care and/or cavy (guinea pig) Care.

Club members may work with their own animals or work with an animals supplied by Good Earth Farm Club. The club has five-week programs. Horse programs are weekly on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Parakeet and Cavy programs are weekly on Fridays and Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon and from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. This club meets in Loxahatchee and is open to new members.

Busy Bees of Mounts Botanical Garden

The Busy Bees gardening club is open to 4-Hers ages 13 to 18.

The 4-H program schedule for the coming year will be:

4-H Year Schedule by month:

September — Starting to plant some of the items in the beds for the fall garden Seeds for winter;

October — Continue planting and seed starts and repots for the winter garden, harvest and weed;

November — Bed prep for the winter garden, till soil, irrigation check plant propagation, harvest;

December — Continue to plant the winter garden, fill out performance charts for pre-season;

January — Continue with winter garden, harvest and replace, care for cold sensitive;

February — Keep an eye for cold problems, monitor moisture in beds, pick insects, weed;

March — Thin out underperformers, chart problems, cont. weed, harvest seeds for summer;

April — Preparation for the summer garden, seed starts, propagation;

May — Prep of soils and propagation, seeds starts, maintenance;

June — Finish planting the seeds, maintain, seed saving, propagation for nursery;

July — Pruning of plants, weeding, harvest and starting seeds for the Fall garden;

August — Continue propagation and seeds for the fall garden, Bed prep for fall garden.

The club meets at Mounts Botanical Garden at Clayton E. Hutchinson Agricultural Center, 559 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. This club is open to new members.

Jupiter Farms 4-H Clubs

The Jupiter Farms 4-H clubs are open to Cloverbuds (ages 5-7), Juniors (ages 8-10) and Intermediate (ages 11-13).

The club focuses on participation in South Florida Fair Youth Animal Shows.

Monthly topics planned for the coming year’s meetings include:

September — Swine projects, poultry, rabbits, etc.;

October — Showmanship, buyer letters;

November — Youth ethics workshop;

December — Showmanship, vet papers;

January — Fair;

February — Animal care;

March — Cattle clinic;

April — Fair animal planning and cattle if applicable;

May — Animal checkups;

June — Animal checkups;

July — Animal checkups;

August — Fair planning.

The club will meet on the second Wednesday of each month at the Crums Bar, 12657 174th Court N., Jupiter. Cloverbuds meet from 5 to 6 p.m. Juniors and Intermediates meet from 6 to 7 p.m.

Turtle Bridge Club

The Turtle Bridge Club focuses on helping to clean up the environment. The club meets on the third Saturday of each month at Butts Road Bridge in Boca Raton. This club is accepting new members.

Shield Club

The Shield Club meets every Friday from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Lakeside Christian Church. Club focus is on elocution and persuasion. Club goals are to build confidence, to build leadership and to participate in public speaking events. This club is accepting new members.

Cooking with Melinda

This cooking club is open to 4-H members ages 12-18. Participants learn skills to help them master the kitchen. Fun and easy exciting meals will make everyone smile. Participants will learn how to go through recipes step by step with ease. The club meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the PBC Extension Office, 559 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. This club is accepting new members.

