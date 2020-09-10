211 HelpLine warns parents of graphic suicide video

Clips have surfaced on TikTok, Facebook and other social media platforms

Parents are being urged to monitor their children and teens’ use of TikTok and other social media platforms following reports of an extremely graphic video of a live-streamed suicide death. Other users, “trolls,” have taken this footage and edited in thumbnails of puppies and kittens to trick social media viewers to click, which then shows a clip of the graphic video. Children and teens who have seen it report feeling traumatized. Others may be extremely distressed.

If you or anyone in your family viewed clips of this video and need crisis counseling, reach out to 211 any time of day or night.

Dial 2-1-1 or text your zip code to TXT211 (898211). Calls to 211 are free, confidential and available 24/7. September is National Suicide Prevention Month. If you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis or thoughts of suicide, dial 2-1-1 and if requested, a Mobile Crisis Response team can be dispatched.

We encourage you to know the warning signs. Everyone can find more information at: https://211palmbeach.org/suicide-prevention.

