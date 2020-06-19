2020 Honor Flights canceled to avoid COVID-19 risk

Southeast Florida Honor Flight to recommence Honor Flights in spring 2021

STUART — In another precautionary measure, Southeast Florida Honor Flights announces the cancellation of their scheduled Sept. 26 and Oct. 24 Honor Flights to Washington, D.C. Both of the one-day trips of honor, each scheduled with 80 local WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans, will be canceled due to a myriad of factors including the COVID-19 virus and possible infection of the veterans, who are in the highest-risk population. The decision is echoed by all of the 139 other Honor Flight hubs in 45 states nationwide.

After canceling their two spring 2020 Honor Flights, the Southeast Florida Honor Flight Board of Directors weighed many current issues to determine their best course of action for the planned fall 2020 flights. Based on risk assessment, the possibility of exposing their older, vulnerable veterans to the COVID-19 virus, as well as no allowed crowd gatherings to welcome and welcome home the veterans at the airports, the board unanimously voted to cancel the September and October flights. As much as the decision pains the organization to now forgo honoring a total of 320 veterans in 2020, the health and safety of the veterans, guardians and volunteers is paramount.

Veterans and guardians who have been scheduled for the September and October flights will be contacted and instructed on their transferal to the organization’s scheduled spring 2021 Honor Flights, which are planned for April and May. Exact dates for these flights are currently being negotiated.

Southeast Florida Honor Flight is heartbroken to have to make the flight postponement decision, yet look forward to honoring the deserving, local veterans, 160 of whom will have been postponed twice, with the warmest celebration in the spring of 2021.

Southeast Florida Honor Flight, part of the National Honor Flight Network, is one of nine Honor Flight chapters/hubs in Florida. Based in Stuart, this hub serves veterans in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Okeechobee and Palm Beach Counties. Southeast Florida Honor Flight is dedicated to flying local WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans to their respective memorials in Washington, D.C., free of charge to the veteran. For more information, to get involved or donate, please visit: honorflightsefl.org, or facebook.com/honorflight, or call 855-FLYAVET (855-359-2838).

