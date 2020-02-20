2020 Chalo Nitka Royalty

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Laura Gonzalez Mathis

Zorian Tullock was crowned 2020 Chalo Nitka queen at the Feb. 1 pageant. The Chalo Nitka Festival will be held March 6 and 7 in Moore Haven. The parade will be in downtown Moore Haven on Saturday, March 7.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Laura Gonzalez Mathis

MOORE HAVEN — The 2020 Chalo Nitka Festival pageant took place Feb. 1. Congratulations to 2020 Chalo Nitka Queen Zorian Tullock; First Runner-up-Sierra Hart; Second Runner-up-Makayla Strenth; Third Runner-up-Madison Corwin; Miss Congeniality Rylie Patterson; and Most Photogenic Makayla Strenth.