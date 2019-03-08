2019 Speckled Perch royalty crowned

The Annual Speckled Perch Pageant has been an Okeechobee tradition for well over 50 years. It seems you hear of it less and it isn’t thought of. Well, that changes this year, 2019.

On Feb. 16, 32 brave young ladies crossed the stage to share their modeling skills, how well they held eye contact, and their unique individual personalities. The young ladies in the 10 years old and up division introduced themselves.

The judges wanted to get to know about each contestant — important things like their ambitions/future plans, school involvement and community service.

Pageantry is a tool that builds confidence, introduces the ladies to various career choices, and teaches giving back to the community. All of the older girls have already served hundreds of hours of community service.

Through the Speckled Perch Pageant program, however, these youngsters newly crowned as royalty will serve together and be role models. Hopefully, others will follow their examples. It is an “Okeechobee Tradition.”