2019 OHS Homecoming ceremony
Pictures from the homecoming ceremony which occurred during halftime of Okeechobee’s game against Seminole Ridge on Oct. 4. Logan Johnson and Taylor Gibson were crowned homecoming king and queen.
Okeechobee fell to Seminole Ridge 20-0.
Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.
