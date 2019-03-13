2019 Miss Sugar and court crowned Melissa Manning was crowned the 2019 Miss Sugar Queen in the Feb. 23 pageant held at the John Boy Auditorium. The 2019 Miss Sugar and her Court pictured left to right: Third runner-up Desiree Rudd, first runner-up Caroline Sweet, 2019 Miss Sugar Melissa Manning, and second runner-up Morgan Sherman.

Related

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.