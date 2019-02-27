2019 Miss Hendry County and Court The 2019 Miss Hendry County shown with her court at the Feb. 23 pageant. Left to right: Karlee Lamb, Cherica Marshal, second runner-up Jaylee Rangel, 2019 Miss Hendry County Victoria Wheeler, first runner-up Selinda Puentes, Montana Powell, and Isabel Raya. Victoria Wheeler also received Miss Congeniality and Miss Photogenic. Selinda Puentes also received Most Sales.

