2019 Little Miss Hendry County and Court The Little Miss Hendry County Pageant winners are: Madison Alford; first runner-up, Rylie Harrelson; second runner-up, Kaylen Rivera; Miss Congeniality, Madison Atkinson; Miss Photogenic, Jenna Lester; Most Sales, Kaylen Rivera.

Related

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.