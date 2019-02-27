2019 Junior Miss Hendry County and Court CLEWISTON — The 2019 Junior Miss Hendry County is Victoria Roberts. First runner-up is Jade Potter; second runner-up, Jayla Vallejo; Miss Congeniality, Kaylee Wills; Miss Photogenic, Victoria Roberts; and Most Sales, Jayla Vallejo.

