Mar 6th, 2019 · by · Comments:

CLEWISTON — Westside Elementary School events for the month of March:

• Friday, March 8, Field Day Rocks for all ages

• Monday, March 11-15, Spring Break – no school

• Tuesday, March 19 through Thursday, March 22, iReady Diagnostic 3 Reading and Math Assessments

• Thursday, March 21, Mr. Wilson visits the fourth grade

• Friday, March 22, end of the third 9-weeks, Hat Day, and the Snack Shack will be open.

• Monday, March 25, Wear green for Jerry – National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day; Early release at 11:15 and Teacher Work Day.

• Tuesday, March 26, Leader of the Month luncheon

• Thursday, March 28, FSA Rally, March birthday luncheon, and report cards go home

• Friday, March 29, no school – teacher workday

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie