11-year-old girl found dead in LaBelle home
LABELLE — An 11-year-old girl was found dead in a LaBelle home on the morning of June 30, 2020, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.
Following information discovered during a warrant on Tuesday, deputies continue to investigate her death.
Results of toxicology reports and findings from the Medical Examiner are pending. Investigators have not yet confirmed the cause of death
